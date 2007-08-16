|
|
|
2017-08-11 — bloomberg.com
It's a point also made by Mark Mobius, the Templeton Emerging Markets Group executive chairman and apostle for emerging-market investing. He said in a May interview about the prospect of a North Korean nuclear conflict: "there's nothing you can do about it -- if something breaks out, we're all finished anyway."
Maybe that's why the worst day this year for the Kospi index of South Korean stocks was July 28, which was all about a global tech-stock retreat and nothing to do with geopolitics.''
Or perhaps we're still just predominantly in "bad news is good news" mode...
