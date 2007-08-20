|
|
2017-08-11
... we understand that the term "stabilizing" is somewhat subjective but we're not sure that rates spiking at 10.5x prevailing inflation rates, on average, would reasonably fit anyone's definition.
And while Democrats continue to boast about overall Obamacare enrollments, the "off-exchange market" (i.e. people who make too much money to quality for subsidies and whose premiums are required to subsidize everyone else who does qualify) contracted by 2.1mm in 2016, or a 29% drop. With those kind of declines, it's only a matter of time until there are no more 'rich' fools in the pool willing to continue subsidizing a broken system
