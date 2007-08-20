... First, we no longer have real money. We have been operating with the feds' fake dollars since 1971, when President Nixon finally took the U.S. off the gold standard. These fake dollars have no connection to time. They are unlimited in supply, unrestrained by available resources, and unhinged from the real world.

... The federal government is now looking at average deficits of $1 trillion a year over the next 10 years -- which would have been impossible to fund with real money.