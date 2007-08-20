|
2017-08-13 — businessinsider.com
Some of the world's largest hedge funds have lost money this year -- or made barely any -- even as markets have hit record highs. The funds are run by firms including Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund firm in the world, and Two Sigma, one of the fastest-growing firms.
The weak performance is especially striking, as the S&P 500 has delivered 10.4% through July. In addition, 54% of active managers outperformed their benchmark Russell 1000 index in the first half of 2017, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At this pace, they're headed for their best year since 2007...
