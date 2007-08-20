2017-08-13 — bloomberg.com

``"Those great big huge houses from the 1990s and early 2000s, they're sitting," said Paul Brennan, a Bridgehampton-based broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "I think that conspicuous consumption isn't in vogue these days, and that's why bigger isn't better." ''

