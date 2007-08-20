2017-08-13 — bloomberg.com

The French president is pushing for greater fiscal integration among the 19 nations that now use the euro as a way to address at least some of those shortcomings. With Germany indicating an openness to Macron's calls, the political stars may be aligning to overhaul the euro, and so reboot the European Union. On the table are: a common budget, a single finance minister, debt sharing (commonly-guaranteed debt), a European monetary fund (built out of the ESM), and a full banking union (common deposit-guarantee).

