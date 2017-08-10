2017-08-13 — foxbusiness.com

``"All you see is the front row of gold bars," said James Turk, co-founder of Goldmoney, a gold custodian. "There's no way of knowing how deep the chamber is or how many rows there are." Mr. Turk, based in London, believes much of the gold has been "hypothecated," or lent out to other parties, and then rehypothecated, or lent to multiple parties at once. In doing so, he says, "central banks actually own less gold than people believe."'' -- This was originally in the WSJ.