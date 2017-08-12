2017-08-13 — cnn.com

``The rapid increase in the number of drug-related deaths over the last two decades prompted Trump's first national emergency declaration. But more than two dozen national emergencies are already in effect from past presidents, many of them already renewed by Trump.''

