2017-08-13 — watertowndailytimes.com
Trump advisers said the president on Monday plans to sign an executive memorandum, which is a step below an executive order, directing trade officials to investigate China's "acts, policies or practices" that violate international protections for American intellectual property, innovations and technology.
In related matters, Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged restraint in a phone call with Trump on Saturday, warning that "concerned parties" should avoid "remarks and actions" that could escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Maybe if China just calms Trump down, that will constitute "help on North Korea" ...
