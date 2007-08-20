|
Prices have climbed 12 percent this year, driven by worries over a potential nuclear conflict between the U.S. and North Korea, and subdued inflation in the U.S., which is cooling chances of a further increase in interest rates. President Donald Trump has intensified warnings to North Korea, promising a massive response to any strike against the U.S. or its allies. Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio recommends investors place 5 to 10 percent of their assets in gold.
"Fundamentally, we have been very bullish on the market," said Chirag Sheth, an analyst at Metals Focus Ltd., an independent precious-metals research firm based in London. "What North Korea has done is given gold the legs to go above the $1,300 level and sustain above that level," he said in an interview.
Sheth expects prices to advance to $1,400 in six to nine months as the situation in North Korea sees investors coming back to the market in search of a haven. The U.S. Federal Reserve, which was hawkish on interest rates, has now softened its stance, providing further support to bullion, he said.
