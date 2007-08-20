2017-08-14 — bloomberg.com

"Up until now a lot of people didn't really believe bitcoin could go any higher until the scaling issue is resolved," said Arthur Hayes, Hong Kong-based founder of bitcoin exchange BitMEX. "With this actually being implemented on protocol, theoretically the amount of transactions that can be processed at a reasonable speed is going to be much higher, so a lot of people are very bullish about bitcoin now." ... The cryptocurrency's staggering price surge has bolstered related businesses. Digital currency exchange Coinbase Inc. announced Thursday it's received a $100 million investment. The supply of bitcoin is capped at 21 million, compared with 16.5 million that had been mined as of Saturday, according to blockchain.info.

