2017-08-14

``Foot traffic at chain restaurants fell 4.7% in July year-over-year. Same-store sales fell 2.8%, the 17th month in a row of year-over-year declines, the longest downturn since 2009... On a two-year basis, same-store sales fell 4.2% from July 2015 [inflation-adjusted], and traffic fell 8.7%. In June 2017, sales were back where they'd been in December 2015 -- that's 19 months of no growth, with the past six months in decline...''

