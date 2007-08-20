2017-08-15 — thehill.com

``Paul is joining Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of major pharmaceutical company Merck; Kevin Plank, the CEO of Under Armour; and Brian Krzanich, the CEO of Intel, who all resigned from the president's council Monday. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, left the council earlier this year after Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.