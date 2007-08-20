2017-08-15 — theautomaticearth.com

``Forcing savers to keep cash in an electronic format would make it easier to steal it. Central banks could dictate that you lose 5% of your money every year. Or at least, that's what they think. They want you to spend your money, and they got just the way to force you to do that. Or so they think. Well, go ask Abe and Kuroda how that's worked out in Japan lately. What actually happens is that when you start stealing people's money, savings etc., they become afraid of losing the rest too, so they start looking for ways to save their savings, not spend them.'' -- Or they "chase yield" -- inflating crazy investments; which feeds directly back into market instability.