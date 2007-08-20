...

For decades now, the world's biggest banks have been dutifully reporting a whole range of numbers every morning at 11 a.m. London time -- the six-month Swiss franc rate, the three-month yen, the one-month dollar, etc. And none of it seems to have been real.

These numbers, even when sociopathic lunatics weren't fixing them, were arbitrary calculations based on previous, similarly arbitrary calculations -- a rolling fantasy that has been gathering speed for decades.

Since we now know those rates are not based on reality -- there isn't a funding market -- that means hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions have been based upon a fraud. Some canny law firm somewhere is going to figure this out, sooner rather than later, and devise the world's largest and most lucrative class-action lawsuit: Earth v. Banks.