2017-08-16 — reuters.com

``"Right now it seems like (the dollar's slide) is coinciding with Trump's announcement that he's disbanding the council, another hit to administration, weighing on market sentiment and leading investors to sell more dollars because dollar has had a very difficult time extending gains ahead of the FOMC," said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management. "The timing seems to indicate this is the primary driver."'' -- How long is it going to take markets comprehensively to "digest" that the U.S. has a lack of leadership and is in an almost-total power vacuum in the face of nearly-intractable economic problems?