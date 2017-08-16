But those groups had already decided to dissolve on their own earlier in the day, a person familiar with the process said. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, a member of the "Strategy & Policy Forum," told employees in a note on Wednesday that his group decided to disband following Trump's bizarre press conference on Tuesday, in which he appeared to show sympathy for some of the people who marched alongside the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.

They didn't QUIT, Trump FIRED them! All hail Master-Race God-Emperor Trump!