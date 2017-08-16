|
|
Relevant:
|
Trump's business advisory councils disband as chief executives repudiate president over white-supremacist apologetics
2017-08-16 — washingtonpost.com
Trump announced the disbanding of the two councils -- the Strategy & Policy Forum and the Manufacturing Council, which hosted many of the top corporate leaders in America -- amid a growing uproar by chief executives furious over Trump's decision to equate the actions of white supremacists and protesters in remarks Tuesday at Trump Tower.
But those groups had already decided to dissolve on their own earlier in the day, a person familiar with the process said. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, a member of the "Strategy & Policy Forum," told employees in a note on Wednesday that his group decided to disband following Trump's bizarre press conference on Tuesday, in which he appeared to show sympathy for some of the people who marched alongside the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.
They didn't QUIT, Trump FIRED them! All hail Master-Race God-Emperor Trump!
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.