2017-08-17 — reuters.com
Asian stock investors joined a global retreat from riskier assets on Friday and the dollar wavered on growing doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda.
Concerns have grown over Trump's ability to push through his economic goals, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending, following the exodus of executives from two prominent business councils in reaction to his response to clashes last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"Diminishing West Wing support from both business and political allies will continue to abrade investors' confidence in President Trump's economic agenda," Stephen Innes, head of Asia Pacific trading at OANDA in Singapore.
