2017-08-17 — cnn.com
Trump's infrastructure council was still being formed but the President decided to end the process, the official said. No reason was given...
Trump was initially defiant when some business leaders indicated they would leave the councils.
"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on," Trump tweeted after a few departures. "JOBS!"
When more business leaders left, Trump pulled the plug.
Classic Trump... undoing/defeating himself within weeks... days... even hours...
