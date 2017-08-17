"Just raise prices if you need to, don't try to slip this in under the radar and then pretty much blame [it] on employees who need to make a living!" wrote one commenter.

But the surcharge has now been removed, at least in Washington. When contacted by The Post, Landry's issued a statement from Tim Whitlock, senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer of the Oceanaire:

The minimum wage in Washington is $12.50 and will rise to $15 by 2020, according to legislation from the D.C. Council approved last year. The minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. is $3.33, and will reach $5 by 2020.

A study earlier this year found that minimum wage hikes can force restaurants to close, as restaurateurs have been warning us for years -- but typically only bad restaurants. "Among 3.5-star restaurants, every $1 increase in the minimum wage increases the restaurant's chances of closing by 14 percent," wrote The Post's Caitlin Dewey. The Oceanaire currently has 3.5 stars on Yelp.