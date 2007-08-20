|
Relevant:
2017-08-18 — reuters.com
Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp agreed to pay a combined $65.5 million to settle investor litigation accusing large banks of rigging the roughly $9 trillion government agency bond market over a decade.
The collusion allegedly ran from 2005 to 2015, and forced customers to accept unfair prices on bonds they bought and sold, court papers show.
BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc, Credit Agricole SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank were also sued, and all sought dismissals.
Late Wednesday night, another group of investors sued six banks, claiming they rigged the more than $1 trillion stock lending market.
