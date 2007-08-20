Some of my readers were skeptical of this scenario. But I researched it carefully and provided solid evidence that this plan is already in place -- it's just not well understood. But the ice-nine plan is now being put into practice.

Consider a recent Reuters article that admitted elites would likely shut down the entire system when the next financial crisis strikes.

The article claimed that the EU is considering actions that would temporarily prevent people from withdrawing money from banks to prevent bank runs.

Seems likely that they will attempt this -- there's just to much dependence built up in the decades-accumulated stock of debt-fueled paper assets to "admit" that they are near-worthless...