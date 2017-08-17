2017-08-18 — gainspainscapital.com

``This is simply incredible. Remember, we're talking about the Fed here... a group of people who go above and beyond to ignore risks in order to maintain the status quo... They say you don't ring a bell at the top. But what the Fed did yesterday is DARN close.''

