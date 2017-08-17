|
[According to analyst Charlene Chu], by the end of 2017, bad debt in China could hit 51 trillion yuan, or $7.6 trillion. Or about 68% of GDP! It would take the bad-debt ratio to an astronomical 34% of all loans, and way above the 5.3% that the authorities are proffering. And the authorities -- the government, the central bank, supported by the state-owned banks -- are now pulling all levers to keep this under control.
"What I've gotten a greater appreciation for is how everything is so orchestrated by the authorities," she said. "The upside is that it creates stability. The downside is that it can create a problem of proportions that people would think is never possible. We're moving into that territory."
