``Since the company acquired Precision Castparts for $32 billion in a deal announced in August 2015, the company has had difficulty finding any large deals. In fact, all Berkshire has used its cash for this year has been a few stock purchases, such as its recently acquired $377 million stake in real estate investment trust Store Capital. This may sound like a major investment to you and me, but it represents less than 0.4% of Berkshire's available cash.'' -- Wassamatta, Uncle Warren -- Had your fill of Wells Fargo shares??