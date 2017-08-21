2017-08-21 — therealdeal.com

``A total of 14 contracts were signed at $4 million and above, according to the weekly report from Olshan Realty. There were no contracts on pads asking $10 million or more, something that hasn't happened since the week of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Olshan reports.''

