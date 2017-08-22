|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-08-22 — nytimes.com
Louise Linton, the labels-loving wife of Steven Mnuchin, replied condescendingly to an Instagram poster about her lifestyle and belittled the woman, Jenni Miller, a mother of three from Portland, Ore., for having less money than she does.
...
"Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" Ms. Linton, 36, wrote under the photograph. She then added hashtags for various pieces of her expensive wardrobe, listing #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino.
Ms. Miller, 45, wrote under the photograph, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."... Ms. Miller could not understand why Ms. Linton highlighted her brand labels on a trip to Kentucky, a state with a high poverty rate.
Wait, isn't this the crew that's supposed to be with the deplorables?? The same group that still gives Trump near-election-day approval ratings? So confused.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.