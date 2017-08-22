home - news - sites - forum - about

2017-08-22nytimes.com

Louise Linton, the labels-loving wife of Steven Mnuchin, replied condescendingly to an Instagram poster about her lifestyle and belittled the woman, Jenni Miller, a mother of three from Portland, Ore., for having less money than she does.

"Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" Ms. Linton, 36, wrote under the photograph. She then added hashtags for various pieces of her expensive wardrobe, listing #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino.

Ms. Miller, 45, wrote under the photograph, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."... Ms. Miller could not understand why Ms. Linton highlighted her brand labels on a trip to Kentucky, a state with a high poverty rate.

Wait, isn't this the crew that's supposed to be with the deplorables?? The same group that still gives Trump near-election-day approval ratings? So confused.

