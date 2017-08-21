...

Berlusconi's point is that a parallel currency could be launched entirely legally within the constructs of European treaties, with the ECB potentially powerless to intervene once the decision has been taken.

Either way, regardless of whether Italy goes down the path of an explicit parallel currency or the introduction of small-sized Italian government securities, it's clear the will to break up the euro's monopoly in Italy is growing.

According to Citi's analysts more than two thirds of Italian voters currently support parties with an anti-euro stance.