|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-08-23 — wolfstreet.com
``Standard & Poor's may have learned its lesson. But Fitch Ratings hasn't -- though its language this morning was a lot kinder and gentler... Fitch adds that Congressional posturing alone could cause a downgrade -- the same reason S&P downgraded the US during the debt ceiling fight in 2011''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.