Aside from the payments to Inter-Con, Hernandez has received compensation as a Wells Fargo director totaling roughly $4 million in cash, stock and options from 2003 through 2016, based on an analysis of annual disclosures. Until last year, when Wells Fargo's account scandals exploded, the part-time job consisted mainly of attending nine board meetings a year.

"You have to wonder," Jennifer Taub, a former associate general counsel at Fidelity Investments who now teaches finance and corporate governance as a professor at Vermont Law School, said of the Wells Fargo board during a telephone interview. "Are they proud of the job that they've done?"