2017-08-23 — bloomberg.com

``Of course, Amazon didn't cause the problems plaguing consumer goods companies, but, man, is it lighting a fire in the boardrooms. With the Whole Foods acquisition, Amazon will blur the distinction between online and offline shopping in ways that aren't yet understood. For consumer and packaged goods makers, Amazon's growing clout will accelerate many strategy debates: they've got to figure out how to keep control over customer data, maintain ties with shoppers, and neutralize the threat from cheaper store brands. In the old days, when suppliers had to deal with big retail outlets like Tesco Plc or Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the power dynamics were more balanced than they are with Amazon.''