...

Valeti imagines a production facility that looks more like a craft brewery than a slaughterhouse. It also would represent the first major innovation in the meat industry in the 10,000 years since humans first began breeding livestock.

...

here's a rough sketch of how Memphis Meats cuts its chops. The company's scientists identify cells that they want to scale up production on -- selecting them based on the recommendations of experts. Those cells are cultivated with a blend of sugar, amino acids, fats and water, and within three to six weeks the meat is harvested.

"It's a much shorter process with many many orders of magnitude of fewer layers of logistics than traditional means."

... Already the company can make pretty much any kind of mammalian meat that people would want to eat (and some they may not). What's next is to be able to start targeting things like flavor profiles and consistencies to make the tastiest meat possible.