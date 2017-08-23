2017-08-24 — nypost.com

``A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied Mathew Martoma's request to throw out his insider-trading conviction... In 2014, a federal court jury convicted Martoma, a hedge fund portfolio manager, of masterminding a scam to gain insider info on two pharmaceutical companies, Wyeth and Elan. The info, obtained from a doctor working on clinical trials of a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, was used to make trades that netted Martoma's employer -- SAC Capital, owned by legendary trader Steve Cohen -- $275 million, court testimony revealed.''

