2017-08-24 — dailykos.com

``Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) are now raising questions about what warranted the use of this jet and whether the true destination for Mnuchin and Linton was an eclipse watch party... It is a valid question. Why would U.S. taxpayers need to fund a very expensive roundtrip for the treasury secretary and his wife to a local chamber of commerce luncheon? It makes zero sense. ''