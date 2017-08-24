|
|
2017-08-24 — washingtonpost.com
President Trump on Thursday sought to pin blame on his party's congressional leaders for what the president predicts will be "a mess" to raise the federal governments debt limit.
The Trump administration has warned that Congress must raise the debt limit before the end of September to avert a fiscal crisis. Next month could produce legislative brinkmanship because the debt impasse coincides with the deadline to pass a new government spending bill.
On Tuesday, Trump threatened to shut down the government if the bill does not include funding to construct a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, one of the president's signature campaign promises.
