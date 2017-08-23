2017-08-24 — cnbc.com

``Chris Horvers, retail analyst at JPMorgan Chase, was on CNBC Wednesday morning with a similar sentiment: "Wal-Mart's move to enable voice ordering and linking the history is really important. The idea is if we can get the Home Depot's and the Costco's to enable that and the Target's to enable that same feature, you start to develop an alternative platform to Amazon. ... We need to create an alternative site where the rest of retail can go and create critical mass from a customer's perspective."''