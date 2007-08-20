2017-08-25 — reuters.com

``Amazon.com Inc said it will cut prices on a range of popular goods as it completes its acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc, sending shares of rival grocers tumbling on fears that brutal market share battles will intensify... Amazon also said it will start selling Whole Foods brand products on its website, a move that sent down shares of packaged food sellers including Kellogg Co.''

