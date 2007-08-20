2017-08-26 — sovereignman.com

``That 0.04% average rate means the bank paid its retail depositors a total of $236 million in interest. Yet at the same time, Bank of America charged those very same retail depositors $4.1 BILLION in fees... Based on the bank's total consumer deposits of $592.4 billion, it's as if the bank had charged its customers a negative interest rate of 0.64%.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.