2017-08-27 — bloomberg.com

``A fundamental relationship of mainstream economic theory at the heart of the Federal Reserve's strategy for setting interest rates has been a poor guide for policy makers for at least three decades, according to a study by the Philadelphia Fed's top-ranking economist. The paper, co-authored by Philadelphia Fed Director of Research Michael Dotsey, shows that forecasting models based on the so-called Phillips curve, which asserts a link between unemployment and inflation, don't actually help predict inflation.'' -- We're pretty sure this was already known...