At least two other states have recently passed so-called "pre-emption laws" knocking down higher wages established by local governments.

Alabama's law nullified a 2015 Birmingham ordinance that would have raised the city minimum wage to $10.10 by July 2017. Iowa Republican Gov. Terry Branstad in March signed a law negating wage hikes in two counties and stopping a third before it could take effect. The statewide minimum wage in Alabama and Iowa is $7.25 per hour, the U.S. minimum.

