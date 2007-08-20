|
2017-08-29 — sacbee.com
A $10 minimum wage in St. Louis went into effect in May after a two-year court battle. Days later, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature passed a bill that requires a $7.70 per hour minimum wage statewide. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens allowed the measure to become law without his signature.
At least two other states have recently passed so-called "pre-emption laws" knocking down higher wages established by local governments.
Alabama's law nullified a 2015 Birmingham ordinance that would have raised the city minimum wage to $10.10 by July 2017. Iowa Republican Gov. Terry Branstad in March signed a law negating wage hikes in two counties and stopping a third before it could take effect. The statewide minimum wage in Alabama and Iowa is $7.25 per hour, the U.S. minimum.
