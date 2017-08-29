|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-08-29 — cnn.com
Manafort is under investigation for possible tax and financial crimes, according to US officials briefed on the investigation. The allegations under investigation largely center on Manafort's work for the former ruling party in Ukraine, which was ousted amid street protests over its pro-Russian policies.
It's unclear what specific information the Mueller investigators believe Laurenza and Maloni may have. But issuing subpoenas to a lawyer of someone under investigation is unusual, in part because it raises potential attorney-client privilege issues that prosecutors tend to try to avoid.
House bets are, with Manafort, they'll find something. Open question whether that will be connectible to Trump, but it's a distinct possibility...
