2017-08-29 — chicagotribune.com
U.S. home prices climbed higher in June with gains that are eclipsing income growth -- creating affordability pressures for would-be buyers.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.7 percent in June, according to a Tuesday report. The separate national average rose as well, putting it 4.3 points above its housing bubble-era peak in July 2006.
...
Prices rose less than 4 percent in the more expensive New York City and Washington, D.C., markets. They increased just 2.9 percent in Cleveland and 3.2 percent in Chicago.
