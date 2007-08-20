The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.7 percent in June, according to a Tuesday report. The separate national average rose as well, putting it 4.3 points above its housing bubble-era peak in July 2006.

Prices rose less than 4 percent in the more expensive New York City and Washington, D.C., markets. They increased just 2.9 percent in Cleveland and 3.2 percent in Chicago.