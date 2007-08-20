2017-08-30 — reuters.com

``A homeowner has filed a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo & Co of improperly charging thousands of customers nationwide to lock in interest rates when their mortgage applications were delayed. Filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo managers pressured employees to blame homeowners for the delays, sometimes by falsely stating that paperwork was missing, so homeowners could be stuck with extra fees.''

