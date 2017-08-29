|
|
2017-08-30 — wolfstreet.com
``Asset price inflation means that the dollar loses its value when it comes to buying assets. Wage earners, when they're trying to buy assets today -- not just homes but any type of asset, including buying into retirement plans -- are finding out that their labor is buying only a fraction of the assets that their labor could buy eight years ago. This is how these monetary policies have crushed the value of labor.''
