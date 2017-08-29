home - news - sites - forum - about

Relevant:

2017-08-30wolfstreet.com

``Asset price inflation means that the dollar loses its value when it comes to buying assets. Wage earners, when they're trying to buy assets today -- not just homes but any type of asset, including buying into retirement plans -- are finding out that their labor is buying only a fraction of the assets that their labor could buy eight years ago. This is how these monetary policies have crushed the value of labor.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.