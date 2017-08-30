2017-08-30 — cnn.com

Trump's plan remained stuck in broad outlines: simplifying the tax code, creating a more competitive tax code, delivering tax relief for the middle class and repatriating offshore profits. Trump also said he would like to bring the business tax rate down to 15%, a figure that has been met with resistance by congressional leaders who see it as too low. Didn't he already say as much? Guess when you can't negotiate and get specific, just repeat... See also the CEPR's very un-impressed reaction...

