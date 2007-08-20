|
2017-08-30 — reuters.com
The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its quickest pace in more than two years, and there are signs that the momentum was sustained at the start of the third quarter.
Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate on Wednesday. The upward revision from the 2.6 percent pace reported last month reflected robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.
Musta been Trump! Seriously though, a lot of this probably includes the equity and housing markets' continued head-of-steam, which we suspect won't last too much longer (especially since the Trump Rally has started to fade)...
