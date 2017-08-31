|
|
2017-08-31 — washingtonpost.com
For the last fifteen years, I've done my antimonopoly writing and research at a think tank in Washington named New America. This last June 27, my group published a statement praising the European Union for fining Google for violating antitrust law. Later that day I was told that Google -- which provides substantial support to other programs at New America -- said they wanted to sever all ties with the organization. Two days later I was told that the entire team of my Open Markets Program had to leave New America by September 1.
No think tank wants to appear beholden to the demands of its corporate donors. But in this instance, that's exactly the case. I -- and my entire team of journalists and researchers at Open Markets -- were let go because the leaders of my think tank chose not to stand up to Google's threats. (In a statement, New America has denied that this was the case.)
