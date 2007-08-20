|
He went on to say you can tell that because four out of five people don't challenge the forfeiture. Of course, he doesn't mention that it costs money to do that and that is also a big causal factor as to why people don't challenge it.
In fact, people who have been subject to civil forfeiture are not entitled to a lawyer. Many times, paying a lawyer would cost more than the property may be worth. And, there are only a handful of pro bono law clinics, like The Institute for Justice, that are taking on these cases.
