2017-08-31 — fortune.com

``If this week's news means Duke and her new associates are finally giving the public the full disclosures, serious investigations, and meaningful accountability that this scandal has needed from the beginning, then the story might have a happy ending. If the week means we're seeing more of the same--incremental disclosures with no serious attempt to excise this scandal at its source--we may well soon be talking about Wells Fargo the way we talk about Wachovia, Washington Mutual, or Lehman Brothers.''