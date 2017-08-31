|
|
Relevant:
|
Wells Fargo Review Finds 1.4 Million More Suspect Accounts; Adds Unauthorized Billpay Enrollments To List of Crimes
2017-08-31 — nytimes.com
Wells Fargo said on Thursday that an internal review of its potentially fraudulent bank accounts had uncovered a total of 3.5 million such accounts, some 1.4 million more than it had previously estimated.
The bank also raised a new issue: unauthorized enrollments of customers in the bank's online bill payment service. Wells Fargo said that it had found 528,000 cases in which customers may have been signed up without their knowledge or consent, and will refund $910,000 to customers who incurred fees or charges.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.